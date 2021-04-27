FireEye beats Wall St. targets in Q1

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The cybersecurity firm reported Q1 revenue of $246 million, up 10% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.08 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

FEYE shares gained 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has soared 80% in the trailing 12 months.

CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement, “We recently added two new modules to our Mandiant Advantage platform designed to further enable our customers’ ability to access our expertise and intelligence: Mandiant Automated Defense, which adds a powerful, multi-vendor XDR capability, and Mandiant Security Validation, which enables customers to manage, measure, and report on cyber security risk within their organization.”

Prior performance