FireEye beats Wall St. targets in Q1

FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The cybersecurity firm reported Q1 revenue of $246 million, up 10% year-over-year and above the Wall Street projection. Net income of $0.08 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
FEYE shares gained 2% immediately following the announcement. The stock has soared 80% in the trailing 12 months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for FireEye Q1 earnings call transcript
CEO Kevin Mandia said in a statement, “We recently added two new modules to our Mandiant Advantage platform designed to further enable our customers’ ability to access our expertise and intelligence: Mandiant Automated Defense, which adds a powerful, multi-vendor XDR capability, and Mandiant Security Validation, which enables customers to manage, measure, and report on cyber security risk within their organization.”
Prior performance
Most Popular
Honeywell (HON) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total sales remained flat at $8.5 billion compared to the prior year-period on a reported basis. On an
American Express reports mixed results in Q1
American Express (NYSE: AXP) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The payment services firm reported Q1 revenue of $9.06 billion, down 12% year-over-year and
Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q1 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its first-quarter 2021 results on Friday. Revenue decreased to $5.22 billion from $7.45 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.09 billion.