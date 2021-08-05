Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q2 2021 earnings results

FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 17% to $114 million compared to the same period last year.

GAAP net loss was $69.2 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a loss of $53.2 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.

Adjusted EPS was $0.09.

“The story will be updated soon”

Most Popular

Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $1.55 billion from $1.45 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income

Earnings: Roku swings to profit in Q2 as revenues surge; results beat

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Wednesday reported profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss last year, even as the streaming services provider further expanded its user

Activision Blizzard Stock: Why ATVI is a good pick in COVID era

There has been a steady increase in the consumption of online content ever since the coronavirus forced people to stay indoors. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI), the maker of popular

Tags

Cybersecurity

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top