Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q2 2021 earnings results

Electronic Arts (EA) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased to $1.55 billion from $1.45 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income

Earnings: Roku swings to profit in Q2 as revenues surge; results beat Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) on Wednesday reported profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss last year, even as the streaming services provider further expanded its user