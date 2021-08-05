Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from FireEye (FEYE) Q2 2021 earnings results
FireEye Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 17% to $114 million compared to the same period last year.
GAAP net loss was $69.2 million, or $0.29 per share, compared to a loss of $53.2 million, or $0.24 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS was $0.09.
