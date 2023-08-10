Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology

Alibaba Group (BABA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue totaled $32.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $4.7 billion. Adjusted net income was $6.1 billion, up 48% year-over-year.

Diluted earnings per ADS was $1.83. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.40, up 48% year-over-year.

Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.  

As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $80.6 billion.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) reports Q1 2024 results. Here’s all you need to know

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Tuesday announced results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenues. June-quarter revenues rose 17% annually to $1.28 billion. Net

Tyson Foods (TSN): A look at the challenges faced by this food processing company

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) were up slightly on Tuesday, recovering from the plunge it took a day ago after delivering disappointing results for its third quarter of

Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased

Tags

cloud computingEcommerceMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top