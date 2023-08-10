Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $32.2 billion, up 14% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $4.7 billion. Adjusted net income was $6.1 billion, up 48% year-over-year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $1.83. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.40, up 48% year-over-year.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations allowing the stock to gain 3% in premarket hours on Thursday.
As of June 30, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $80.6 billion.
