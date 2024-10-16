MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q3 2024 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and net profit for the third quarter of 2024. The latest numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The company reported net revenues of $15.4 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, compared to $13.3 billion in the corresponding period last year. Revenues came in above Wall Street’s expectations.

Net income applicable to the company increased to $3.2 billion or $1.88 per share in the third quarter from $2.4 billion or $1.38 per share in the same period a year ago. The bottom line beat estimates.

Prior Performance