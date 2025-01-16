MS Earnings: All you need to know about Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2024 earnings results

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net revenues increased 26% year-over-year to $16.2 billion.

Earnings applicable to Morgan Stanley common shareholders rose to $3.56 billion from $1.38 billion last year. Earnings per share grew to $2.22 from $0.85 last year.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates.

The Board of Directors declared a $0.925 quarterly dividend per share, payable on February 14, 2025 to common shareholders of record on January 31, 2025.

The stock was up over 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

Prior performance