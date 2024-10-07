Bank earnings preview: What to expect when the banking giants report Q3 2024 results

A slew of major banks are set to report their earnings results for the third quarter of 2024 over this week and the next. The focus will be on interest rates and economic growth concerns. Banking giants JPMorgan (NYSE: JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) are scheduled to report their Q3 results on Friday, October 11 before market open. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) and Citigroup (NYSE: C) will report their results on Tuesday, October 15, followed by Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) which will report on Wednesday, October 16.

JPMorgan

Analysts are projecting earnings of $4.01 per share on revenue of $41.7 billion for JPMorgan in Q3 2024. This compares to earnings of $4.33 per share on revenue of $39.8 billion reported in the same period a year ago. In Q2 2024, JPM reported net revenue of $50.2 billion and EPS of $6.12.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is expected to report earnings of $1.28 per share on revenue of $20.4 billion in Q3 2024, which compares to earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $20.8 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. In Q2 2024, Wells Fargo’s revenue inched up 1% year-over-year to $20.7 billion while EPS rose 6% to $1.33.

Goldman Sachs

Analysts estimate earnings of $7.69 per share on revenue of $12.15 billion for GS in Q3 2024. This compares to EPS of $5.47 on revenue of $11.82 billion reported in Q3 2023. In Q2 2024, the company reported net revenue of $12.73 billion and EPS of $8.62.

Citigroup

The consensus target for Citigroup’s revenue in Q3 2024 is $19.8 billion while for EPS it is $1.31. This compares to revenue of $20.1 billion and EPS of $1.63 reported in the prior-year quarter. In Q2 2024, Citigroup reported revenue of $20.1 billion and EPS of $1.52.

Morgan Stanley

Analysts are predicting earnings of $1.61 per share on revenue of $14.3 billion for MS in Q3 2024, which compares to earnings of $1.38 per share on revenue of $13.3 billion reported in Q3 2023. In Q2 2024, Morgan Stanley reported revenue of $15 billion and EPS of $1.82.