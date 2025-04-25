AbbVie Q1 2025 adjusted earnings increase on 8% revenue growth; beat estimates

Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) announced first-quarter 2025 financial results, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings.

The company reported worldwide net revenues of $13.3 billion for the March quarter, up 8% from the corresponding period of 2024. The main operating segments registered growth.

Net income, adjusted for special items, rose to $2.46 per share in Q1 from $2.31 per share in the year-ago quarter, exceeding estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $1.29 billion or $0.72 per share in the first quarter, compared to $1.37 billion or $0.77 per share last year.

Prior Performance