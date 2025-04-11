MS Earnings: Morgan Stanley Q1 2025 revenue and earnings beat estimates

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on Friday reported higher revenues and net profit for the first quarter of 2025. The latest numbers also exceeded analysts’ estimates.

The company reported net revenues of $17.7 billion for the first quarter ended on March 31, 2025, which is higher than the $15.1 billion revenue it generated in the prior-year quarter and above analysts’ estimates.

Net income applicable to Morgan Stanley was $4.3 billion or $2.60 per share in the first quarter, compared to $3.4 billion or $2.02 per share in the same period a year ago. The bottom line topped expectations.

