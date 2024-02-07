Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Alibaba Group (BABA) 3Q24 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue was $36.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.03 billion.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $0.80.
Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.67, down 2% year-over-year.
As of December 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $92 billion.
Prior performance
