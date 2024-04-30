Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
AMD Earnings: A snapshot of Advanced Micro Devices’ Q1 2024 results
Semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024.
First-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, rose to $0.62 per share from $0.60 per share in the corresponding period last year. On a reported basis, net income was $123 million or $0.07 per share in Q1, compared to a loss of $139 million or $0.09 per share in the prior-year period.
March-quarter revenues increased to $5.47 billion from $5.35 billion in the comparable period of fiscal 2023, reflecting the recovery in demand.
