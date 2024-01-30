AMD Earnings: Highlights of Advanced Micro Devices’ Q4 2023 results

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) reported an increase in revenues and earnings, excluding one-off items, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Fourth-quarter earnings, on an adjusted basis, moved up to $0.77 per share from $0.69 per share in the corresponding quarter of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $667 million or $0.41 per share in Q4, compared to $21 million or $0.01 per share in the prior-year period.

December-quarter revenues increased to $6.17 billion from $5.60 billion a year earlier. The company said it expects first-quarter 2024 revenues to be approximately $5.4 billion.

“Demand for our high-performance data center product portfolio continues to accelerate, positioning us well to deliver strong annual growth in what is an incredibly exciting time as AI re-shapes virtually every part of the computing market,” said AMD’s CEO Lisa Su.

