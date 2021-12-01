After strong Q3, Thermo Fisher (TMO) expects to end FY21 on a high note

The shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), a leading provider of analytical instruments and software, climbed to a record high this week, extending the positive momentum that followed the recent earnings release. For the third quarter of 2021, the Waltham-based engineering firm had reported stronger-than-expected earnings and revenues. Taking a cue from the buoyancy of the life sciences market and encouraging demand conditions, the management also raised its full-year 2021 guidance.

In the three months ended September 2021, adjusted earnings increased to $5.76 per share from $5.63 per share in the prior-year period and came in above analysts’ forecast. The bottom-line topped expectations in each of the trailing four quarters. Meanwhile, unadjusted profit declined to $1.90 billion or $4.79 per share from $1.93 million or $4.84 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Third-quarter revenues increased 9% year-over-year to $9.33 billion. Market watchers were looking for slower growth. All the key business segments, except the Specialty Diagnostics business, registered growth.

“Our incredibly strong performance in the third quarter demonstrates our proven growth strategy powered by our PPI Business System. We continue to deliver exceptional performance in revenue, earnings, and free cash flow. And we are launching innovative new products and expanding our capabilities and capacity to enhance our customer value proposition. Our team executed at a very high level during the first nine months of the year, and we are on track to deliver another outstanding year and set the company up for an even brighter future,” said Marc Casper, chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher.

TMO has gained 24% so far this year, all along setting new records. The stock made modest gains in pre-market trading on Wednesday after closing the previous session lower.