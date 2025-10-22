Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: How Thermo Fisher (TMO) performed in Q3 2025
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $11.12 billion. Organic revenue growth was 3%.
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.61 billion, or $4.27 per share, compared to $1.63 billion, or $4.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 10% to $5.79.
“Our team did an outstanding job and delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company. I’m also very pleased with the progress we made executing our strategy – launching outstanding new products, completing complementary acquisitions, and collaborating with OpenAI to accelerate scientific advancement.” – Marc N. Casper, CEO
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Netflix (NFLX) reports strong growth in Q3 revenue and earnings
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) on Tuesday reported higher revenue and profit for the third quarter of fiscal 2025. The top line matched analysts' estimates. The video streaming giant's third-quarter revenue
Earnings Preview: What to expect from Procter & Gamble’s Q1 FY26 report
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) is set to report its first-quarter results on Friday, with Wall Street analysts forecasting a modest YoY increase in sales. The company is
Smoke-free momentum drives another strong quarter for Philip Morris (PM) in Q3 2025
Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) were down 4% on Tuesday, despite the company delivering better-than-expected results for the third quarter of 2025 and raising its earnings outlook