Infographic: How Thermo Fisher (TMO) performed in Q3 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue grew 5% year-over-year to $11.12 billion. Organic revenue growth was 3%.

Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. was $1.61 billion, or $4.27 per share, compared to $1.63 billion, or $4.25 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 10% to $5.79.

“Our team did an outstanding job and delivered excellent operational performance in the quarter, reflecting the strength of our proven growth strategy, the power of our PPI Business System, and the continued active management of our company. I’m also very pleased with the progress we made executing our strategy – launching outstanding new products, completing complementary acquisitions, and collaborating with OpenAI to accelerate scientific advancement.” – Marc N. Casper, CEO