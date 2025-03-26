Key metrics from Chewy’s (CHWY) Q4 2024 earnings results

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported its fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales of $3.25 billion were up 14.9% year-over-year.

Net income fell 29% to $22.8 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS increased 55.6% YoY to $0.28.

Active customers grew 2.1% while net sales per active customer rose 4.1% compared to last year.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period totaled $595.7 million.

