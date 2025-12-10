Key metrics from Chewy’s (CHWY) Q3 2025 earnings results

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.12 billion, up 8.3% year-over-year.

Net income rose to $59.2 million, or $0.14 per share, from $3.9 million, or $0.01 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS of $0.32 was up 60% from last year.

Active customers grew 4.9% to 21.1 million while net sales per active customer rose 4.9% to $595. Autoship customer sales grew 13.6% to $2.6 billion, and accounted for 83.9% of net sales.