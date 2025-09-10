Chewy (CHWY) reports higher Q2 2025 sales and adjusted earnings

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY), a leading online retailer of pet supplies, on Wednesday reported an increase in net sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

Second-quarter net sales increased 8.6% year-over-year to $3.10 billion, exceeding the high end of the management’s guidance range. Autoship customer sales increased 15%, representing 83% of total net sales for the quarter.

On an adjusted basis, earnings per share came in at $0.33 in Q2, an increase of $0.09 year over year. Net income was $62.0 million or $0.14 per share, including share-based compensation expense and related taxes, compared to $299 million or $0.68 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Sumit Singh, CEO of Chewy, said, “Chewy’s differentiated value proposition was once again on display, with both active customers and share of wallet (NSPAC) growing 4.5% year over year to reach nearly 21 million customers and $591, respectively.”

