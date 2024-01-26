CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q4 2023 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7% year-over-year to $4.95 billion. Organic sales increased 7%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $718 million, or $0.87 per share, compared to $5 million, or $0.01 per share, last year. Base Business EPS increased 13% to $0.87.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects net sales growth to be 1-4% and organic sales growth to be 3-5%.

