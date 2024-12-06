DOCU Earnings: Highlights of DocuSign’s Q3 2025 report

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) has reported a double-digit growth in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2025, aided by an 8% increase in revenues.

The eSignature service provider’s third-quarter revenue increased to $754.8 million from $700.4 million in the same period last year. Subscription revenue and Professional Services revenue grew 8% and 11% respectively during the period.

At $0.90 per share, adjusted earnings were up 14% year-over-year. October-quarter profit, including special items, was $62.4 million or $0.30 per share, compared to $38.8 million or $0.19 per share in the corresponding period of 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $758 million to $762 million. Full-year 2025 revenue is estimated to be between $2.959 billion and $2.963 billion.

