CMG Earnings: A snapshot of Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q3 2024 results

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG), a leading fast-casual restaurant chain, has reported operating results for the third quarter of 2024.

The company reported total revenues of $2.8 billion for the third quarter, which is up 13% from the prior-year period. Comparable restaurant sales grew 6% year-over-year during the three months.

At $0.27 per share, Q3 adjusted earnings were up 17% from the year-ago quarter. Net income increased to $387.4 million or $0.28 per share in the September quarter from $313.2 million or $0.23 per share in Q3 2023. For fiscal 2024, the company expects comparable restaurant sales growth to be in the mid to high-single-digit range.

Prior Performance