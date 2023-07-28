Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q2 2023
Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $4.82 billion. Organic sales grew 8%.
Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $502 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $603 million, or $0.72 per share, last year. Base business EPS grew 7% to $0.77.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, net sales are expected to grow 5-8% and organic sales are expected to grow 5-7%.
Prior performance
Most Popular
XOM Earnings: ExxonMobil Q2 2023 profit falls on lower revenues
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) on Friday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp fall in net profit and revenues. Total revenues and other
PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2023 financial results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $20.6 billion. Organic sales rose 8%. Net earnings attributable to Procter
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to