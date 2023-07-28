Infographic: How Colgate-Palmolive (CL) performed in Q2 2023

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7.5% year-over-year to $4.82 billion. Organic sales grew 8%.

Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $502 million, or $0.60 per share, compared to $603 million, or $0.72 per share, last year. Base business EPS grew 7% to $0.77.

Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.

For the full year of 2023, net sales are expected to grow 5-8% and organic sales are expected to grow 5-7%.

Prior performance