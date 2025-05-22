Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts’ (AAP) Q1 2025 earnings results

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Net sales were $2.6 billion compared to $2.8 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable store sales decreased 0.6%.

Net income was $24 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $40 million, or $0.67 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.22.

For full year 2025, the company expects net sales from continuing operations of $8.4-8.6 billion and comparable store sales to be up 0.5-1.5%. Adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.50-2.50.

