Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q2 2025 earnings decline on lower sales
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, reporting a decline in sales and earnings.
Net sales were $2.01 billion in the second quarter, compared to $2.18 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable store sales edged up 0.1% during the quarter.
Net income decreased to $15 million or $0.25 per share in the July quarter from $45 million or $0.75 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024. Second-quarter gross profit was $0.9 billion, or 43.5% of net sales, compared to $1.0 billion, or 43.6% last year.
For fiscal 2025, the management expects net sales from continuing operations to be in the range of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion and comparable store sales growth to be between 0.5% and 1.5%. Full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations is expected to be $1.20-2.20.
“Our strategic plan is designed to establish a strong foundation for consistently delivering exceptional customer service, and I am pleased with the progress being made by the team. Q2 also marked an important milestone with Advance returning to profitability,” said Shane O’Kelly, the company’s chief executive officer.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Target (TGT) is preparing to report Q2 2025 earnings. Here’s what to expect
Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) had an unimpressive start to the fiscal year, with first-quarter sales and net profit declining from last year and missing estimates. While the market environment has
What to look for when Lowe’s (LOW) reports Q2 2025 earnings results
Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) were up 2% on Tuesday. The stock has gained 14% over the past month. The home improvement retailer is scheduled to report its
Earnings Preview: Applied Materials expected to post strong Q3 results on AI demand
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), a market leader in materials engineering solutions for chipmaking, is preparing to report results for its third quarter this week. The market will be closely