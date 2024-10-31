AAPL Earnings: Apple Q4 2024 sales rise 6% YoY, beat estimates

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported an increase in revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The top line came in above estimates.

The gadget giant generated revenues of $94.9 billion in the September quarter, compared to $89.5 billion in the same period of 2023. The top line exceeded estimates. There was a 6% increase in iPhone sales.

Fourth-quarter profit, on a reported basis, was $14.7 billion or $0.97 per share, compared to $22.9 billion or $1.46 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted profit came in at $24.9 billion or $1.64 per share in Q4.



Prior Performance