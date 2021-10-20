Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q3 2021 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net earnings for the third quarter was $2.1 billion or $1.17 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $1.23 billion or $0.69 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Net sales increased 23% to $10.9 billion.
