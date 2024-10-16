Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total reported sales increased 4.9% year-over-year to $10.6 billion. Organic sales growth was 7.6%.

Net earnings increased 14.6% to $1.64 billion, or $0.94 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 6.1% to $1.21.

Abbott expects GAAP EPS of $3.34-3.40 and adjusted EPS of $4.64-4.70 for full-year 2024. For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects GAAP EPS of $0.96-1.02 and adjusted EPS of $1.31-1.37.

