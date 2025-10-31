ABBV Earnings: A snapshot of AbbVie’s Q3 2025 report

Pharmaceuticals company AbbVie, Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) on Friday reported a decline in earnings for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, despite an increase in revenue. The company also raised its full-year earnings guidance.
Net revenues increased to $15.8 billion in the September quarter from $14.5 billion in the corresponding period of fiscal 2024.
Net earnings, on an adjusted basis, declined to $1.86 per share in the third quarter from $3.0 per share in the year-ago quarter. Net income attributable to the company, on a reported basis, was $186 million or $0.10 per share in Q3, compared to $1.56 billion or $0.88 per share last year.
The management raised its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance range from $10.38-0.58 per share to $10.61-$10.65 per share. The revised guidance includes an unfavorable impact of $2.05 per share related to acquired IPR&D and milestones expense incurred year-to-date through the third quarter.
