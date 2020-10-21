Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
ABT Earnings: Key numbers from Abbott Laboratories Q3 financial results
Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2020.
Net earnings for the third quarter was $1.23 billion, or $0.69 per share, compared to net earnings of $960 million, or $0.53 per share in the third quarter of 2019.
Total net sales increased 10% to $8.9 billion.
Abbott shares inched up 1% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
