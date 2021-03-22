Accenture PLC (ACN) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Earnings calendar for the week of March 22 The Federal Reserve's bullish outlook on the economy, projecting a 6.5% growth this year, evoked mixed reaction as inflation fears dampened the positive sentiment. After hovering near the all-time highs,

G-III Apparel (GIII) expects momentum in casuals to continue for the near-term Shares of G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) were up 6% on Friday. The stock has gained 45% since the beginning of the year. The company reported earnings results for