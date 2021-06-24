Accenture reports 21% revenue growth in Q3: Infographic

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.

The professional services company reported Q3 revenue of $13.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection.

Meanwhile, the net income increased by 25% to $1.54 billion or $2.40 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.

