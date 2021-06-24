Categories Analysis, Earnings, Other Industries
Accenture reports 21% revenue growth in Q3: Infographic
Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday.
The professional services company reported Q3 revenue of $13.3 billion, up 21% year-over-year, and higher than the Wall Street projection.
Meanwhile, the net income increased by 25% to $1.54 billion or $2.40 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
Story will be updated soon
Most Popular
Context Therapeutics: Another clinical-stage oncology research firm to go public soon
The US primary markets seem to be having a record-breaking start to the year, with over $171 billion raised in the first half of 2021 compared to $168 billion for
Biogen (BIIB) Stock: Does FDA nod for Aduhelm offer a buying opportunity?
The pharmaceutical industry has been witnessing hectic activity for some time, with most drug makers either channelizing their resources for vaccine development or engaging in COVID care programs. Biotechnology giant
IPO News: Monte Rosa Therapeutics will go public this week, here are a few things to know
Biotechnology company Monte Rosa Therapeutics is slated to go public this week. In a pandemic-ridden world, this industry is expanding at a healthy pace. The global biotechnology market is estimated