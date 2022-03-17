Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q2 2022 financial results

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 24% year-over-year to $15 billion.

Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.6 billion, or $2.54 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year.

