Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
ACN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Accenture’s Q2 2022 financial results
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 24% year-over-year to $15 billion.
Net income attributable to Accenture plc was $1.6 billion, or $2.54 per share, compared to $1.44 billion, or $2.23 per share, last year.
