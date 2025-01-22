Highlights of Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q4 2024 results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in sales and adjusted profit.

Total reported sales increased 7.2% year-over-year to $10.9 billion in the December quarter. Organic sales for the underlying base business grew 10.1%.

Adjusted earnings moved up to $1.34 per share in Q4 from $1.19 per share in the year-ago quarter and matched Wall Street’s expectations. Unadjusted profit rose sharply to $9.23 billion or $5.27 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.60 billion or $0.91 per share in Q4 2023, reflecting a significant tax benefit.

Prior Performance