Health Care
Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q1 2024 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 2.2% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth was 10.8%.
Net earnings decreased 7% to $1.22 billion, or $0.70 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 5% to $0.98.
Abbott expects GAAP EPS of $3.25-3.40 and adjusted EPS of $4.55-4.70 for full-year 2024. The company projects GAAP EPS of $0.69-0.73 and adjusted EPS of $1.08-1.12 for the second quarter of 2024.
