Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion.

Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 5.6% to $1.14.

Abbott expects GAAP EPS of $3.30-3.40 and adjusted EPS of $4.61-4.71 for the full year of 2024.

