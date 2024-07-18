Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 4% year-over-year to $10.4 billion.
Net earnings decreased 5% to $1.3 billion, or $0.74 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 5.6% to $1.14.
Abbott expects GAAP EPS of $3.30-3.40 and adjusted EPS of $4.61-4.71 for the full year of 2024.
Prior performance
