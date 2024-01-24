Infographic: Highlights of Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) Q4 2023 earnings report

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), a diversified healthcare services company, Wednesday reported its fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

Net income, excluding special items, increased to $1.19 per share in the fourth quarter from $1.03 per share in the corresponding period of last year. Unadjusted net income was $1.59 billion or $0.91 per share in Q4, compared to $1.03 billion or $0.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth-quarter sales increased 1.5% year-over-year to $10.24 billion. Organic sales growth for the underlying base business increased by 11.0%.

Prior Performance