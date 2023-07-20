Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2023 earnings results

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 11.4% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 tests, was 11.5%.

GAAP net income decreased 32% to $1.37 billion, or $0.78 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS fell 24.5% to $1.08.

For full-year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to range between $4.30-4.50.

