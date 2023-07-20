Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Key highlights from Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Q2 2023 earnings results
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 11.4% year-over-year to $10 billion. Organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 tests, was 11.5%.
GAAP net income decreased 32% to $1.37 billion, or $0.78 per share, from last year. Adjusted EPS fell 24.5% to $1.08.
For full-year 2023, adjusted EPS is expected to range between $4.30-4.50.
Prior performance
Most Popular
INFY Earnings: Everything you need to know about Infosys’ Q1 24 results
Infosys (NYSE: INFY) on Thursday reported results for the first quarter of 2024. The software company also provided guidance for the full fiscal year. First-quarter revenues increased to $4.62 billion
Infographic: How American Airlines (AAL) performed in Q2 2023
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 4.7% to $14 billion compared to the same period a year ago. Net income was
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.5 billion. GAAP net earnings rose 6.9% to $5.1 billion while EPS