Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
JD Earnings: JD.Com reports a sharp increase in Q2 2024 profit
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD), a leading e-commerce firm based in China, has reported a sharp increase in net income for the second quarter of 2024 when the company’s revenues grew modestly.
Adjusted profit jumped 74% year-over-year to $1.29 per ADS in the second quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $1.7 billion or $1.13 per ADS in Q2, up 92% and 97% respectively from the prior-year period.
At $40.1 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 1% from the corresponding period of 2023. Net Product Revenue remained almost unchanged from last year, while Net Service Revenue increased 6%.
Ian Su Shan, CFO of JD.com, said, “We continued to enhance price competitiveness during the promotional season through our supply chain and disciplined approach, as opposed to reliance on subsidies. As such, our gross margin substantially increased by 137bps year-on-year to 15.8%, contributing to our record-high operating and net profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter.“
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
AMAT Earnings: Applied Materials reports higher revenue and profit for Q3 2024
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2024, reporting an increase in revenue and adjusted earnings. Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology
Earnings Preview: Advance Auto Parts likely to report mixed Q2 results
Automotive parts retailer Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) had a weak start to the year, reporting flat revenues and lower earnings for the first quarter. As it prepares to report
Infographic: Highlights of Deere & Company’s (DE) Q3 2024 earnings report
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a leading manufacturer of agricultural and construction equipment, reported a sharp fall in revenue and profit for the third quarter of 2024. Total net sales