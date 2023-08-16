JD Earnings: A snapshot of JD.Com’s Q2 2023 financial results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on Wednesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 20323. The customer base of the China-based e-commerce firm continued to increase.

Adjusted profit climbed 33% annually to $0.74 per ADS in the second quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $907 million or $0.57 per ADS, which is up more than 50% from the prior-year period.

At $39.7 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 8% from the corresponding period of 2022. At the end of the quarter, JD.com had around 600 million active customer accounts.

“We are also encouraged to see the number of our marketplace merchants more than doubled and reached a new record during the quarter, reflecting our efforts to build a superior marketplace ecosystem, one of our priorities to provide customers with enriched supplies at better prices,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.

