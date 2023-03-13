Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
JD Earnings: Highlights of JD.com’s Q4 2022 financial results
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a 7% increase in fourth-quarter revenues. Adjusted earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm more than doubled year-over-year during the period.
Adjusted profit increased sharply to $0.70 per ADS during the fourth quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $441 million or $0.14 per ADS, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter.
At $42.8 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 7% from the corresponding period of 2021. At the end of June 2022, JD.com had around 590 million active customer accounts.
“Looking ahead, amidst ever-evolving opportunities and challenges we will stay focused on lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and constantly improving user experience. I am confident that JD.com will play an even larger role in China’s economic development while delivering strong returns for our shareholders in the years ahead,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.
Prior Performance
