JD Earnings: Highlights of JD.com’s Q4 2022 financial results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a 7% increase in fourth-quarter revenues. Adjusted earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm more than doubled year-over-year during the period.

Adjusted profit increased sharply to $0.70 per ADS during the fourth quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $441 million or $0.14 per ADS, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter.

At $42.8 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 7% from the corresponding period of 2021. At the end of June 2022, JD.com had around 590 million active customer accounts.

“Looking ahead, amidst ever-evolving opportunities and challenges we will stay focused on lowering costs, increasing efficiency, and constantly improving user experience. I am confident that JD.com will play an even larger role in China’s economic development while delivering strong returns for our shareholders in the years ahead,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.

