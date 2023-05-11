Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
JD Earnings: Highlights of JD.com’s Q1 2023 financial results
JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) has reported a modest increase in first-quarter revenues. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm rose sharply during the period.
Adjusted profit climbed 88% annually $0.69 per ADS during the first quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $912 million or $0.57 per ADS, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter.
At $35.4 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 1% from the corresponding period of 2022. At the end of the quarter, JD.com had around 590 million active customer accounts.
“JD.com has built China’s most trusted brand in retail and is uniquely positioned to provide our loyal user base with
the superior quality, value, speed, and selection they have come to expect while maintaining the flexibility to seize upon multiple growth opportunities across our businesses,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Beyond Meat (BYND) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) reported net revenues of $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2023, down 15.7% year-over-year. Net loss was $59 million, or $0.92 per share, compared
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q2 2023 revenue increases 13%
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) announced second-quarter 2023 results Wednesday after regular trading hours, reporting a drop in adjusted earnings despite an increase in revenues. The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth
Key takeaways from Electronic Arts’ (EA) Q4 earnings report
Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) were down 1% on Wednesday. The stock has gained 9% over the past three months. The company delivered mixed results for the fourth