JD Earnings: Everything you need to know about JD.com’s Q3 results

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) on Friday reported an 11% increase in third-quarter revenues. Adjusted earnings of the China-based e-commerce firm nearly doubled year-over-year during the period.

Earnings, excluding special items, increased 98% year-over-year to $0.88 per ADS during the three-month period. On an unadjusted basis, the net profit was $839 million or $0.50 per ADS, compared to a loss in the prior-year quarter.

At $34.2 billion, third-quarter revenues were up 11% from the corresponding period of 2021. At the end of June 2022, JD.com had a total of 588.3 million active customer accounts, which is up 7% year-over-year.

“Looking ahead, we are confident that our well-established supply chain infrastructure, technical capabilities, as well as the social responsibility we shoulder, will continue to enable JD.com to play an important role in the new development phase in the years to come,” said Lei Xu, CEO of JD.com.

