Pfizer (PFE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues decreased 20% year-over-year to $14.8 billion.

Reported net income declined 44% to $3.1 billion, or $0.55 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 33% to $0.82.

Revenue and earnings beat estimates, allowing the stock to gain over 2% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

For the full year of 2024, revenues are expected to range between $58.5-61.5 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.15-2.35.

Prior performance