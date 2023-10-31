Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q3 2023 financial results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues declined 42% year-over-year to $13.2 billion.
The company reported a net loss of $2.3 billion, or $0.42 per share, compared to net income of $8.6 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.17.
Both revenues and earnings surpassed projections but the stock stayed in red during premarket hours on Tuesday.
For the full year of 2023, Pfizer expects revenue of $58-61 billion and adjusted EPS of $1.45-1.65.
