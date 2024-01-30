PFE Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Pfizer’s Q4 2023 financial results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 41% year-over-year to $14.2 billion, missing estimates.

The company reported a net loss of $3.37 billion, or $0.60 per share, compared to a net income of $4.9 billion, or $0.87 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 91% to $0.10 but beat expectations.

Pfizer expects revenues of $58.5-61.5 billion for the full year of 2024. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.05-2.25.

The stock stayed in green during premarket hours on Tuesday.

