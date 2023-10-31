Categories Analysis, Health Care
Key takeaways from Pfizer’s (PFE) Q3 2023 earnings results
Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.45-1.65 in FY2023
Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) were down on Tuesday, after the company delivered lackluster results for the third quarter of 2023. Total revenues declined due to a drop in COVID-19 products revenue, and the company posted a net loss for the quarter. On the flip side, revenue from non-COVID products witnessed growth. In addition, Pfizer reaffirmed its guidance for the full year of 2023.
Quarterly numbers
Pfizer’s total revenues in the third quarter of 2023 decreased 42% year-over-year to $13.2 billion. The decline was caused by lower revenues from its COVID-19 products, Paxlovid and Comirnaty.
The company reported a net loss of $0.42 per share on a reported basis and $0.17 per share on an adjusted basis in Q3. This compares to reported EPS of $1.51 and adjusted EPS of $1.78 recorded in the prior-year period. The losses were the result of lower sales of COVID-19 products, and non-cash inventory write-offs and other charges.
COVID and non-COVID products
In the third quarter, Pfizer saw a decrease in revenues from its COVID-19 products – Comirnaty and Paxlovid. Comirnaty revenues declined 70% YoY to $1.30 billion, mainly due to lower contracted deliveries within the US and in international markets, as well as lower international demand.
Paxlovid revenues decreased 97% YoY to $202 million in Q3, driven mainly by no US sales in anticipation of commercial transition, and lower contractual deliveries in most international markets.
Meanwhile, the company’s non-COVID products performed well, with revenue growing 10% operationally versus the prior-year quarter. Products like Abrysvo, Vyndaqel and Prevnar also contributed to the revenue growth in the quarter.
For the full year of 2023, Pfizer expects Comirnaty revenues of approx. $11.5 billion, which represents a decline of 70% from 2022. Paxlovid revenues are expected to be around $1 billion, down 95% from last year. The company expects revenue from non-COVID products to grow 6-8% on an operational basis in FY2023.
Outlook
Pfizer expects revenues to range between $58-61 billion in FY2023, representing a YoY decline of 39-42%. The drop in revenues is due to expected revenue declines for COVID-19 products. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $1.45-1.65, representing a YoY decrease of 75-78%.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Operating revenue was $2.4 billion, down 8.2% year-over-year. GAAP net loss was $153 million, or $0.46 per share,
Infographic: How Caterpillar (CAT) performed in Q3 2023
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales and revenues increased 12% year-over-year to $16.8 billion. Net income was $2.8 billion, or $5.45 per share, compared
AMGN Earnings: Highlights of Amgen’s Q3 2023 financial results
Biotechnology firm Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. Adjusted earnings