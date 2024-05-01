Infographic: Key metrics from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2024 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.94 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 6%.

Net earnings were $330 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $156 million, or $0.43 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.97.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects reported net sales to grow 5-9% and organic sales to grow 6-10% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.19-0.29 on a constant currency basis.

Prior performance