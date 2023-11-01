Infographic: Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q1 2024 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 10% year-over-year to $3.52 billion. Organic sales declined 11%.

Net earnings attributable to The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. decreased 94% to $31 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 92% to $0.11.

Reported net sales are expected to decrease 9-11% in the second quarter of 2024. Organic sales are expected to decline 8-10%. Reported EPS is expected to be $0.47-0.57 while adjusted EPS is projected to be $0.48-0.58 in Q2 2024.

