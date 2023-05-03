Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.75 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.

Net earnings were $156 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $558 million, or $1.53 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 75% to $0.47.

For FY2023, the company expects reported net sales to decrease 10-12% versus the previous year.

Prior performance

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from Kraft Heinz’s (KHC) Q1 2023 earnings results

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $6.5 billion. Organic sales rose 9.4%. Net income attributable to common shareholders

Everything you need to know about Garmin’s (GRMN) Q1 2023 earnings

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), a leading manufacturer of global positioning systems, reported lower revenues and proforma earnings for the first quarter of 2023. Total revenues decreased 2% annually to $1.15

Earnings: Everything you need to know about Leidos’ Q1 2023 report

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) on Tuesday reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2023, despite an increase in revenues. The company also provided guidance for

Tags

AccessoriesMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top