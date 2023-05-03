Key highlights from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2023 earnings results

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales were $3.75 billion, down 12% from the prior-year period. Organic net sales fell 8%.

Net earnings were $156 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $558 million, or $1.53 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS declined 75% to $0.47.

For FY2023, the company expects reported net sales to decrease 10-12% versus the previous year.

Prior performance