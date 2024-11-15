Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
Alibaba Group (BABA) Q2 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $33.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders grew 58% to $6.25 billion compared to last year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $2.59, up 69% YoY. Adjusted earnings per ADS was $2.15, down 4% year-over-year.
As of September 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $78.99 billion.
