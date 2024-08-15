Key highlights from Alibaba’s (BABA) Q1 2025 earnings results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.

Revenue was $33.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.34 billion. Adjusted net income was $5.59 billion, down 9% from last year.

Diluted earnings per ADS was $1.36. Adjusted EPS was $0.28, down 5% year-over-year.

As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $84.44 billion.

Prior performance