Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail, Technology
Key highlights from Alibaba’s (BABA) Q1 2025 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $33.4 billion, up 4% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.34 billion. Adjusted net income was $5.59 billion, down 9% from last year.
Diluted earnings per ADS was $1.36. Adjusted EPS was $0.28, down 5% year-over-year.
As of June 30, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments and other treasury investments included in equity securities and other investments on the consolidated balance sheets, were $84.44 billion.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q2 2025 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Consolidated revenue was $169.3 billion, up 4.8%, or 5% in constant currency, from the same period last year.
Cisco (CSCO) Q4 2024 earnings drop but beat estimates; revenue down 10%
Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) on Wednesday announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting lower revenues and earnings. The bottom line, however, exceeded estimates.
Deere & Company to report Q3 earnings on Thursday. Here’s what to expect
Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a global leader in agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment, will be reporting third-quarter results on Thursday. The company is going through a difficult phase now,