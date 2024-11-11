Earnings Preview: Alibaba (BABA) likely to report mixed Q2 2025 results

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is expected to report second-quarter results this week, with analysts forecasting an increase in revenues and a decline in adjusted profit. As the company aggressively pursues its integrated cloud and AI development strategy, the number of customers using Alibaba Cloud for AI deployment has steadily increased.
The Stock
The performance of Alibaba’s stock on the New York Stock Exchange has been lackluster in recent years as it maintained a downtrend and struggled to regain strength. After peaking about four years ago, the share price declined sharply. Meanwhile, BABA got a much-needed boost a few weeks ago, driven mainly by positive signals from the Chinese economy, including the government’s stimulus package. However, it pared a part of those gains last month and the trend continued ahead of the earnings.
The China-headquartered e-commerce company is preparing to publish its second-quarter results on Friday, November 15, at 6:30 am ET. On average, analysts following the company forecast earnings of $2.07 per ADS for Q2, compared to $2.17 per ADS in the year-ago quarter. The consensus revenue estimate is $33.27 billion, which represents a 5.40% year-over-year increase.
Cloud Power
For Alibaba, its cloud business has been a bright spot for quite some time, with AI-enabled products boosting the share of public cloud revenue. While the company has expanded significantly over the years, it remains vulnerable to changes in the Chinese economy, which often experiences fluctuations. Alibaba has come under pressure from increased competition lately, especially in the e-commerce business.
“In TTG’s operational strategy, we attached great importance to rich and diverse product offerings while focusing on investing and enhancing shopping experiences. We continuously improve the efficiency and matching of products with user traffic and ensure stable and sustainable growth. As orders and GMV continue to grow, we are advancing monetization step by step, including the launch of our new marketing tool, Quanzhantui,” said Alibaba’s chief executive officer Eddie Wu while addressing analysts at the Q2 earnings call.
Q1 Results
For the first quarter of 2025, Alibaba reported revenues of $33.4 billion, which is up 4% from the prior-year period. Weakness in the core Taobao and Tmall Group was more than offset by higher sales in the other operating segments. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings declined 5% year-over-year to $0.28 per ADS during the three months. Reported profit came in at $3.34 billion or $1.36 per ADS.
Alibaba’s stock gained an impressive 23% so far this year, reversing the downtrend it experienced last year. It traded up 1.5% on Monday morning.
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Earnings Preview: What to look for when Shopify reports Q3 results
Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) delivered an impressive financial performance in the first half of fiscal 2024, navigating a mixed consumer spending environment. The e-commerce firm looks poised to maintain the
Beyond Meat (BYND): A few points to note on the plant-based meat company’s 3Q24 performance
Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) were down over 2% on Friday. The stock has dropped 11% over the past three months. The company reported its third quarter 2024
DBX Earnings: A snapshot of Dropbox’s Q3 2024 results
Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. Revenues rose modestly during the quarter. The company, a leading cloud-based document management platform,